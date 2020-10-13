JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. 12,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

