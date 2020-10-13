JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $5,514,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.16. 7,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

