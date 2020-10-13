JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 218,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 742,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.