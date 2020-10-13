JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,526,000 after acquiring an additional 751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $568.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.