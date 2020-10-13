JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 123.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 9,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.65.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

