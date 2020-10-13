JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $134.32. 37,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

