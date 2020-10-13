JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 401.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.78. 409,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

