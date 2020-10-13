JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. 69,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

