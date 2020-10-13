JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $39.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3,482.00. The company had a trading volume of 174,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,772.86. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

