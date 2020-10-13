JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
AMZN traded up $39.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3,482.00. The company had a trading volume of 174,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,772.86. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
