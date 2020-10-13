JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

