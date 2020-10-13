JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $768,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 1,701,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.