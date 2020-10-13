JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $768,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 1,701,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

