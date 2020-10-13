JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 1,988,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,351,727. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

