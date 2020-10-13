JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

