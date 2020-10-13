JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

