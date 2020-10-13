JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.85.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

