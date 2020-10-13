JMP Securities Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $195.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.94.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
