JMP Securities Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $195.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

