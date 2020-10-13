John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. 102,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

