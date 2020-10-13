John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.22 Million

Brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $391.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.80 million and the highest is $393.10 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $489.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter.

JBT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

