Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given a $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned a $163.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. 298,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

