Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pinnacle Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Pinnacle Bank cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53,056.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

