Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. 245,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

