Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 over the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

