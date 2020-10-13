Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 8,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,788. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.