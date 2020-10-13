JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $86.50

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

