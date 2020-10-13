JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $44.50

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.96.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 302,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.