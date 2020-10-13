JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 82,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 675,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

