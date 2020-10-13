JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,389,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 1,701,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

