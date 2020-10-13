Jupai (NYSE:JP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jupai (NYSE:JP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JP opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupai stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jupai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.