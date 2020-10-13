Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Director Purchases C$24,948.00 in Stock

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) Director Anthony Horton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,284.72.

Shares of TSE JE traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.46. 3,185,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$124.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JE. CIBC dropped their price objective on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

