Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of KAI opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

