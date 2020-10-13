Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 246.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,903. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.