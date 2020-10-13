Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

