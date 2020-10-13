Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEL. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,940,590 shares in the company, valued at C$18,985,538.10. Insiders have bought a total of 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200 in the last ninety days.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.48. The company had a trading volume of 692,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.