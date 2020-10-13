Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.79, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

