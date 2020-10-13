Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 1,188,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,180,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kensington Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

