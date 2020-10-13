KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.78.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

