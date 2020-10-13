Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,227 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Kforce worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,683. The stock has a market cap of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

