Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRP. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 75,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,144. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.