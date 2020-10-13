Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

