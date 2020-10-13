KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR’s (KGSPY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $92.65 on Friday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.