Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

KNSA stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

