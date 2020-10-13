KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth about $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 123.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,657,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,468,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.