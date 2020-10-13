KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

KLAC traded up $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

