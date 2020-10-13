Knekted Market Cap Reaches $44,586.42 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $44,586.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

