Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

