Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 949,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 511,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

