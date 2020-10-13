Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. 159,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.