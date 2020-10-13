Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2). Demand for TiO2 is growing on the back of healthy consumptions across Western Europe and North America. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in the company’s favor. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting sales and profits. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore, which is hurting its profitability. Higher production costs are anticipated to put pressure on the bottom line in 2020.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,202. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

