Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.57. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.