La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy makes up about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,830. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

